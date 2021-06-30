4 Army personnel die in road accident in Sikkim

Four Army personnel lost their lives in an accident in Sikkim on Wednesday. The accident took place when the vehicle they were travelling in fell in a gorge on the Nathu La-Gangtok road in Sikkim.

Two more Army personnel have been injured in the accident. "Four Army personnel lost their lives while two others were injured as their vehicle fell in a gorge on the Nathu La-Gangtok road in Sikkim," Army officials said. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)