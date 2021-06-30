Left Menu

4 Army personnel die in road accident in Sikkim

Four Army personnel lost their lives in an accident in Sikkim on Wednesday.

ANI | Gangtok (Sikkim) | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four Army personnel lost their lives in an accident in Sikkim on Wednesday. The accident took place when the vehicle they were travelling in fell in a gorge on the Nathu La-Gangtok road in Sikkim.

Two more Army personnel have been injured in the accident. "Four Army personnel lost their lives while two others were injured as their vehicle fell in a gorge on the Nathu La-Gangtok road in Sikkim," Army officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

