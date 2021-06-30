3 unidentified terrorists neutralized in Kulgam encounter
ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:29 IST
- India
Three unidentified terrorists have been neutralized in an encounter at Chimmer area of Kulgam on Wednesday, Kashmir Zone Police informed. The encounter began earlier this evening.
Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. Search is still underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
