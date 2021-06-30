Left Menu

3 unidentified terrorists neutralized in Kulgam encounter

Three unidentified terrorists have been neutralized in an encounter at Chimmer area of Kulgam on Wednesday, Kashmir Zone Police informed.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:29 IST
Visuals deferred by unspecified time. Image Credit: ANI
Three unidentified terrorists have been neutralized in an encounter at Chimmer area of Kulgam on Wednesday, Kashmir Zone Police informed. The encounter began earlier this evening.

Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. Search is still underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

