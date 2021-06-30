MP govt mulling to start night safari at Ralamandal sanctuary

The Madhya Pradesh government is working on developing Ralamandal wildlife sanctuary as a major tourist centre and mulling to start night safari in the reserve forest area situated on the outskirts of Indore city, state forest minister Vijay Shah said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after a visit to the reserve area, Shah said a butterfly park will also be established at the sanctuary at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

“We are thinking of starting night safari at Ralamandal and for this, wild animals from other places will be relocated to the sanctuary. We will also take into confidence local population and public representatives on the issue,” the minister said.

A butterfly park will also be established at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore in the sanctuary, and the government was also thinking of starting a cable car facility from Ralamandal to Devguradia mountain, he said.

During his visit, the minister inaugurated a gallery showcasing the history of Ralamandal. The gallery has been established in the hunting place developed in 1905 by Holkars, the erstwhile rulers of Indore.

