Legal services firm LegalZoom jumps 31% in Nasdaq debut, valued at $7 bln

Shares of LegalZoom.com Inc opened 31% above their offer price on Wednesday, valuing the online legal services company at $7 billion in its Nasdaq debut.

The stock opened at $36.75 per share, up from the initial public offering price of $28 per share.

