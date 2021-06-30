Legal services firm LegalZoom jumps 31% in Nasdaq debut, valued at $7 bln
Shares of LegalZoom.com Inc opened 31% above their offer price on Wednesday, valuing the online legal services company at $7 billion in its Nasdaq debut.
The stock opened at $36.75 per share, up from the initial public offering price of $28 per share.
