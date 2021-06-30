Left Menu

Legal services firm LegalZoom jumps 31% in Nasdaq debut, valued at $7 bln

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:36 IST
Legal services firm LegalZoom jumps 31% in Nasdaq debut, valued at $7 bln
Representative Image

Shares of LegalZoom.com Inc opened 31% above their offer price on Wednesday, valuing the online legal services company at $7 billion in its Nasdaq debut.

The stock opened at $36.75 per share, up from the initial public offering price of $28 per share.

