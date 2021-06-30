Left Menu

Mumbai: 9th FIR filed in fake vaccination scam, prime accused Manish Tripathi sent to police custody till July 4

Maharashtra Police on Wednesday filed the ninth FIR in connection with a fake vaccination scam in Mumbai's Samta Nagar.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Police on Wednesday filed the ninth FIR in connection with a fake vaccination scam in Mumbai's Samta Nagar. According to Mumbai Police, a vaccination drive was conducted in the Samta Nagar area of Mumbai in May, 618 employees from four different companies were vaccinated, however, none of them received a certificate.

Later, they approached the Mumbai Police and an investigation was initiated. The investigation revealed that this was part of a fake vaccination racket. FIRs were then filed in which four accused have been named. With this, a total of nine FIRs have been filed in the matter.

The prime accused in the matter is Dr Manish Tripathi. He has been sent to Police custody till July 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

