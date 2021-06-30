Haryana govt launches scheme for persons buying new energy-saving ACs

The Haryana government on Wednesday rolled out a scheme under which energy-efficient air conditioners (ACs) will be available to buyers at discount.

Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala launched the first-of-its-kind 'Demand Side Management-AC Scheme' in the state for the domestic consumers of urban and rural areas to promote energy saving, according to an official statement.

''Under this, 1.05 lakh ACs will be made available at a discount of up to 59 percent of the minimum retail price to the people of the state, for which those interested will have to apply by August 24,'' he said.

Consumers can either purchase new energy-efficient air conditioners or replace their old ACs.

The power department has tied up with three well-known air-conditioner manufacturing companies, which will provide electricity cost-saving split ACs of 1.5 tonne capacity at low cost on demand of the consumers.

''Under this, domestic consumers can buy an AC in exchange for their old one. While these companies will provide discount on buying new; and on replacing old ones, the Haryana government will provide subsidy on the ACs,'' he said.

He said the state government has made a provision to give more subsidy to the consumers of rural areas than the consumers of urban areas under this scheme.

''Under this, a subsidy of Rs 2,000 will be given on buying a new AC in urban areas and Rs 4,000 on replacement of the old AC. Similarly, in rural areas, a subsidy of Rs 4,000 will be given for buying a new AC and Rs 8,000 on replacement of old AC,'' said the minister.

Apart from this, consumers will also get savings in electricity bill because of the power saving capacity of these new ACs, he said.

''By installing these energy-saving ACs, 657 power units will be saved in comparison to the old ACs, and there will be an annual saving of up to Rs 5,000,'' he said.

Under this scheme, the entire responsibility of fitting ACs in the homes of the consumer will be of the authorised dealer, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Power) P K Das said this scheme has been started by the power distribution corporations to reduce the domestic energy consumption and maximum load.

''People should come forward to take advantage of this scheme,'' he said.

