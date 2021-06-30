One mango tree with 121 varieties of fruit in UP's Saharanpur

A single mango tree with 121 varieties of the fruit growing on it! The 15-year-old mango tree has become quite an attraction in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, which is famed for its mangoes.

Growing in the district's Company Bagh area, the unique tree is the product of an experiment initiated by horticulturists five years ago with the aim to develop new varieties of mangoes and experiment with their taste. According to Bhanu Prakash Ram, Joint Director, Horticulture and Training Centre, Saharanpur, this unique experiment was done in Company Bagh about five years ago.

[{80882c23-294c-49c9-a5f4-a56768112084:intradmin/Ram_hNIXZjs.png}] "The purpose of the experiment was to research new varieties of mangoes. Saharanpur is already a leading name in mango production. Mango horticulture is done extensively in the fruit belt of the district. Due to which research has also been done on new varieties of mango here," said Ram.

According to Ram, the then Joint Director of Horticulture Experiment and Training Centre, Rajesh Prasad grafted 121 varieties of mango branches on to a single mango tree. "We are working on new species so that better varieties of mangoes can be produced. People can also use this technique," he added.

Ram explained that the tree that was chosen for the research was about 10 years old. "Branches of different types of mangoes were planted on the branches of the native mango tree. After which a separate nursery in charge was appointed to take care of the tree. Now different types of mangoes are found on all the branches of this tree," said Ram.

Among the varieties of mangoes found on this tree include Dussehri, Langra, Chaunsa, Ramkela, Amrapali, Saharanpur Arun, Saharanpur Varun, Saharanpur Saurabh, Saharanpur Gaurav, and Saharanpur Rajiv. Besides these, other varieties of mangoes including Lucknow Safeda, Tommy at King's, Pusa Surya, Sensation, Rataul, Kalmi Maldah Mango, Bombay, Smith, Mangifera Jalonia, Gola Bulandshahr, Laranku, LR Special, Alampur Benisha, and Asojia Deoband are also growing on the tree.

Meanwhile Haji Kalimullah Khan from Malihabad in Uttar Pradesh who is known as the 'Mango Man of India' has grown over 300 varieties of mangoes on a single tree. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2008. (ANI)

