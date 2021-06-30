Left Menu

Turkey hikes consumer electricity prices by 15% -statement

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 22:50 IST
Turkey hikes consumer electricity prices by 15% -statement
Turkey's EPDK energy regulator said on Wednesday it will hike consumer electricity prices by 15% as of Thursday in response to rising costs.

Annual inflation is near 17% in Turkey.

