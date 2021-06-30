Turkey hikes consumer electricity prices by 15% -statement
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 22:50 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey's EPDK energy regulator said on Wednesday it will hike consumer electricity prices by 15% as of Thursday in response to rising costs.
Annual inflation is near 17% in Turkey.
Advertisement
Also Read: Soccer-Turkey hoping for 'home' advantage against Welsh
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
Advertisement