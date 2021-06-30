Cabinet approves MoU between India, Gambia on governance reforms
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and the Public Service Commission of Gambia on refurbishing personnel administration and governance reforms.
An official release said the MoU will help in understanding the personnel administration of both the countries and enable in improving the system of governance through replicating, adapting and innovating some of the best practices and processes.
The areas of cooperation under the MoU would include improving the performance management system in government, implementation of the contributory pension scheme, and e-recruitment. (ANI)
