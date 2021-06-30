Left Menu

Cabinet approves MoU between India, Gambia on governance reforms

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and the Public Service Commission of Gambia on refurbishing personnel administration and governance reforms.

Updated: 30-06-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 23:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
An official release said the MoU will help in understanding the personnel administration of both the countries and enable in improving the system of governance through replicating, adapting and innovating some of the best practices and processes.

The areas of cooperation under the MoU would include improving the performance management system in government, implementation of the contributory pension scheme, and e-recruitment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

