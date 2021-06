BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Set To Name Ziad Al-Murshed As CFO, Replacing Khalid Al-Dabbagh - Bloomberg News

Saudi Arabian Oil Co:

* FINANCE CHIEF WHO STEERED SAUDI ARAMCO THROUGH IPO TO STEP DOWN - BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

* SAUDI ARAMCO IS SET TO NAME ZIAD AL-MURSHED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, REPLACING KHALID AL-DABBAGH- BLOOMBERG NEWS Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)