Left Menu

Aramco's CFO Khalid al-Dabbagh set to step down - Bloomberg

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 00:22 IST
Aramco's CFO Khalid al-Dabbagh set to step down - Bloomberg
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Aramco)

Saudi Aramco Oil Co is set to name Ziad Al-Murshed as Chief Financial Officer, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-30/finance-chief-who-steered-saudi-aramco-through-ipo-to-step-down?sref=SCAzRb9t on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

He will replace Khalid al-Dabbagh, who helped lead Aramco through its 2019 initial public offering (IPO), the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global
4
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021