Aramco's CFO Khalid al-Dabbagh set to step down - Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco Oil Co is set to name Ziad Al-Murshed as Chief Financial Officer, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-30/finance-chief-who-steered-saudi-aramco-through-ipo-to-step-down?sref=SCAzRb9t on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

He will replace Khalid al-Dabbagh, who helped lead Aramco through its 2019 initial public offering (IPO), the report added.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)