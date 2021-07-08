Sangam Renewables Ltd. (BSE:534618) Divests Its Entire Stake In Its Subsidiary WAACOX Energy To Aditya Birla Renewables Ltd at An Enterprise Value Of Rs. 81,57,55,500/

MUMBAI, India, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangam Renewables Ltd. had announced on July 5th 2021 the completion of its entire stake sale (51%) in its subsidiary, WAACOX Energy Pvt Ltd (WEPL) to Aditya Birla Renewables Ltd, ABRel, for an amount of Rs. 41,60,35,305. ABRel earlier held 49% in WEPL, and now shall own 100% stake. The company shall use these proceeds to reduce its short-term debt by Rs. 40,32,92,379.00 on a standalone basis.

WEPL had 24 MWp of operational solar plants which were co-developed by SARel and ABRel. The PPA of these projects in WEPL is held by Mahagenco and Mahadiscom. Despite theCOVID-19 restrictions, non-availability of manpower and other obstacles, SARel successfully managed to connect and commission projects before time.

On the occasion of the completion of the transaction, Mr Hitesh Mehta, CFO of the company said, ''We are glad to have completed this transaction with ABReL who have helped us co-develop these projects. Despite a lot of headwinds, we were able to finish the project ahead of time while maintaining quality standards for which I thank the team of SARel and ABReL for working diligently.'' About SAREL: Sangam Renewables Limited is a Listed Company (BSE Scrip Code: 534618). Sangam Renewables offers sustainable partnership by providing renewable energy solutions to industrial, institutional & commercial sectors and improve their profitability through long-term renewable power supply. Sangam Renewables offers end-to-end solar EPC solutions, including rooftop solar, ground mount projects and floating solar solutions.

