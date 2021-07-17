Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Street dogs find homes, vocations after being rescued by Mexican army; 'They're baaaaack': Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Updated: 17-07-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2021 02:30 IST
Representative image

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Street dogs find homes, vocations after being rescued by Mexican army

An unoccupied kindergarten building has been transformed into a shelter for street dogs near an international airport under construction in Zumpango de Ocampo, on the outskirts of Mexico City. The Doggies of Santa Lucia shelter run by the Mexican army was set up after the airport's architects and workers noticed a large number of stray dogs wandering near the construction site.

'They're baaaaack': Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Two dozen goats from a farm in a bucolic part of New York state are on a city outing - let loose in Manhattan's Riverside Park on Wednesday to munch on invasive weeds. Phones out, spectators crowded around fences and counted down as the hungry black, brown and white goats were herded in a ceremonial 'Running of the Goats' to begin their task as natural weed whackers.

