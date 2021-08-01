Olympics-Cycling-Britain's Worthington wins historic BMX women's freestyle gold
Britain's Charlotte Worthington won the first ever Olympic gold medal in BMX freestyle with a sensational second run at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on Sunday. Worthington crashed in her first run in the final but produced an incredible range of tricks to top the leaderboard with a score of 97.50.
American favourite Hannah Roberts, who scored 96.10 in a superb first run, could not improve in her second run and settled for silver. Swiss Nikita Ducarroz took the bronze.
