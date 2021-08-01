COVID-19: Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in traditional way this year

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal will be celebrating Ganesh Utsav in a traditional way adhering to all COVID-19 related guidelines and restrictions. Last year, Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal, for the first time in history, refrained from holding the festivities in the wake of the pandemic.

Instead, the Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal had organized a blood and plasma donation camp. The Maharashtra government had earlier issued guidelines to restrict the height of the Ganesha idols to up to four feet.

The height of the idols in public celebrations has been restricted to four feet while those in homes have been limited to two feet. In view of the ongoing pandemic situation, the government has urged people to carry out the festivities by following Covid protocols and avoid crowding. The government has also directed Ganeshotsav Mandals to seek prior permission from the local administration.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on September 10 this year. It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging into manuals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

Meanwhile, there are 80,138 active cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra while the death toll due to the infection has gone up to 1,32,791.

