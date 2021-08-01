DMRC: Extention of Gey line and Trilokpuri section of pink Line to be inaugurated on August 6
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday tweeted that the Najafgarh to Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey Line and the Trilokpuri section of Pink Line will be inaugurated in the morning of August 6.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 12:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday tweeted that the Najafgarh to Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey Line and the Trilokpuri section of Pink Line will be inaugurated in the morning of August 6.
Both the sections will be inaugurated by the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal via video conferencing on August 06.
Advertisement
The Passenger services will commence on the same day at 3 pm on both sections. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gold worth Rs 17.40 lakh seized from Dubai passenger at Jaipur airport
31.13 lakh domestic air passengers in June, 47% higher than in May: DGCA
Chinese air industry faces immense backlash from its passengers
Inter-state bus passengers being screened for COVID-19: UP official
Blue Origin's Bezos reaches space on 1st passenger flight