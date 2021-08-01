Left Menu

DMRC: Extention of Grey line and Trilokpuri section of pink Line to be inaugurated on August 6

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday tweeted that the Najafgarh to Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey Line and the Trilokpuri section of Pink Line will be inaugurated in the morning of August 6.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 12:40 IST
DMRC: Extention of Grey line and Trilokpuri section of pink Line to be inaugurated on August 6
Reptesentative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday tweeted that the Najafgarh to Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey Line and the Trilokpuri section of Pink Line will be inaugurated in the morning of August 6.

Both the sections will be inaugurated by the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal via video conferencing on August 06.

The Passenger services will commence on the same day at 3 pm on both sections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021