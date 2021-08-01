Olympics-Golf-Schauffele wins gold medal for United States
Xander Schauffele won the gold medal for the United States at the Olympic golf on Sunday.
Rory Sabbatini won silver for Slovakia, while bronze will be decided by a playoff.
