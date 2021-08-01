Left Menu

Himachal CM conducts aeriel survey to flood affected region

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur conducts aerial survey of the flood-affected region of Lahaul-Spiti district on Sunday.

ANI | Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 01-08-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 13:07 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur conducts aerial survey of the flood-affected region of Lahaul-Spiti district on Sunday. Jairam Thakur said that the National Disaster Management team has also been moved towards the Lahaul-Spiti district.

State Disaster Management Authority Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said, "So far, 211 people and 438 animals have died in incidents related to rain, cloudburst, and landslide in Himachal Pradesh during this monsoon season." Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has further informed that the estimated loss worth Rs 632 crores has occurred in the state due to rain, cloudburst, landslides. (ANI)

