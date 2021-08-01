Left Menu

Olympics-Gymnastics-Israel's Dolgopyat wins gold in men's floor final

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 14:12 IST
Israel's Artem Dolgopyat won gold in the men's floor exercise at the Tokyo Games on Sunday.

Rayderley Zapata of Spain took silver and China's Xiao Ruoteng the bronze.

