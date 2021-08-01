Olympics-Gymnastics-Israel's Dolgopyat wins gold in men's floor final
Israel's Artem Dolgopyat won gold in the men's floor exercise at the Tokyo Games on Sunday.
Rayderley Zapata of Spain took silver and China's Xiao Ruoteng the bronze.
