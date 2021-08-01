TN makes negative RT-PCR report mandatory for people coming from Kerala

Negative RT-PCR report has been made mandatory for everyone coming from Kerala to Tamil Nadu from August 5, informed Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramaniyan on Sunday. "RT-PCR report is mandatory for people coming from Kerala to Tamil Nadu from August 5," he said.

Earlier, On July 30, Subramaniyan has said that COVID-19 cases have been increasing in the state. "No of Covid cases has been increasing in the last three days. RT-PCR tests have increased. Many people are not wearing face masks. Vigilance in Tamil Nadu and Kerala is increased," said the minister.

Kerala has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases. As per the Union Health Ministry, Kerala recorded 20,624 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 33,90,761.

Tamil Nadu has recorded 1,986 new cases of COVID-19 and the total cases in the state are 25,59,597, Ministry informed. (ANI)

