India's crude steel output up 21.4 pc at 9.4 MT in June: Worldsteel

The US produced 7.1 MT steel in the month under review. Its members represent around 85 percent of the global steel production.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 14:33 IST
India's crude steel production rose by 21.4 percent year-on-year to 9.4 million tonnes (MT) in June, according to the World Steel Association.

The crude steel output was 6.9 MT steel in the same month a year ago.

''The production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (world steel) was 167.9 MT on June 2021, an 11.6 percent increase compared to June 2020, '' the global industry body said in its latest report.

China remained the global leader in the production of steel in June, registering 1.5 percent year-on-year growth in output at 93.9 MT during the month compared to 91.6 MT in the same month last year.

Japan's steel output increased to 8.1 MT from 5.6 MT in June 2020. The US produced 7.1 MT steel in the month under review. Its output was at 4.7 MT in June 2020.

While Russia's output in June was at 6.4 MT, South Korea produced 6 MT, Germany 3.4 MT, and Iran 2.5 MT.

Turkey and Brazil both produced 3.4 MT and 3.1 MT of crude steel respectively in June 2021.

With members in every major steel-producing country, Brussels-based world steel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Its members represent around 85 percent of the global steel production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

