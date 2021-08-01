Left Menu

Maha: Man killed in tiger attack in Chandrapur

This is the 29th man-animal conflict incident reported from the district this year, with 25 persons being killed in tiger attacks, three by leopards and one by an elephant, he said.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 01-08-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 14:40 IST
A 68-year-old farmer was killed by a tiger in Brahmapur tehsil in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Padmapur village, some 130 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Saturday evening when Hiraman Kotgale was working on stopping outflow of water from his field, NR Praveen, Chief Conservator of Forests, Chandrapur Circle, said.

''After he did not return home till late evening, his family alerted forest staff who mounted a search and found the body of the deceased in the bushes. He was attacked by a tiger. The kin has been given compensation of Rs 20,000,'' he said.

This is the 29th man-animal conflict incident reported from the district this year, with 25 persons being killed in tiger attacks, three by leopards and one by an elephant, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

