Odisha reports 1,437 fresh COVID-19 cases

Odisha reported 1,437 new cases, 64 deaths and 1,899 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the Odisha Health Department on Sunday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 01-08-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 15:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Odisha reported 1,437 new cases, 64 deaths and 1,899 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the Odisha Health Department on Sunday. A total of 1,437 new COVID positives include 832 cases of quarantine transmissions and 605 transmissions via local contacts. The active cases of the infection in the state stand at 15,858.

Khordha reported the highest Covid cases at 409, followed by Cuttack at 190 and Puri at 146. Meanwhile, Odisha's total recoveries now stand at 9,56,828. However, the total death toll mounted to 5,902, informed the Union Health Ministry today.

Considering the current COVID-19 situation in different districts of Odisha, the state government has issued guidelines for the month of August wherein a statewide night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am will continue in Odisha. The guidelines came into effect from 6 am of August 1 and will remain in force till 6 am of September 1. (ANI)

