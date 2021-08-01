Left Menu

Neelanurinkji flowers blossom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Idukki's Shalomkunnu (Shalom hills ) under the Santhanpara Panchayat are blossoming with the blue Neelakurinji flowers, which blooms once every 12 years.

ANI | Idukki (Kerala) | Updated: 01-08-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 15:37 IST
Neelanurinkji flowers blossom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years
The Neelakurinji flowers. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Idukki's Shalomkunnu (Shalom hills ) under the Santhanpara Panchayat are blossoming with the blue Neelakurinji flowers, which blooms once every 12 years. Strobilanthes Kunthiana, known as Neelakurinji and Kurinji in Malayalam and Tamil, is a shrub that is found in the Shola forests of the Western Ghats in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Nilgiris Hills, which means "blue mountains", got its name from these Neelankurinji flowers.

This time over 10 acres of Neelakurinji flowers have covered the Shalomkunnu. However, these hills are not open for tourists this time due to COVID-19. "This time owing to Covid, tourists are not allowed to visit the hills. The flowering of Neelakurinji known as Strobilanthes Kunthiana is special for people in Idukki. But along with it, efforts must be taken to conserve such rich biodiversity," said Binu Paul, a native who studies keenly on the biodiversity of Idukki.

The complete blossoming of these flowers after 12 long years comes after isolated flowering was reported last year from Anakara Mettu Hills of the Western Ghats bordering Tamil Nadu, Puttady near Thondimala and the border village of Shantanpura Gram Panchayat. Isolated flowering happens in various areas in the western ghats during different seasons. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021