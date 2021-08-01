Olympics -Gymnastics- Britain's Whitlock takes gold in pommel horse
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 15:58 IST
Max Whitlock of Britain won the men's pommel horse gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Lee Chih Kai of Taiwan took silver and Japan's Kazuma Kaya took the bronze.
