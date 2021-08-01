Left Menu

Assam focuses on keeping the spirit of North-East alive: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the main focus is on keeping the spirit of the North-East alive.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 01-08-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 16:43 IST
Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the main focus is on keeping the spirit of the North-East alive. Diffusing the tension between both states, the Minister tweeted, "What happened along Assam-Mizoram border is unacceptable to people of both states. Mizoram Chief Minister had promised to call me to post his quarantine. Border disputes can only be resolved through discussion."

While commenting on efforts to defuse border conflicts the minister said that Assam is committed to ensuring peace along all its borders and strives for the social and economic prosperity of the northeast region. Mizoram Boundary Committee passed the resolution under the chairmanship of Deputy Minister of Mizoram Tawnluia. The committee strongly condemned the incursion of Assam Police into the Mizoram Police Post at Vairengte on July 26, heavily outnumbering them and opening fire first.

The resolution was signed by All Political Parties' Presidents, All non-governmental organization (NGO) Presidents, and Joint Action Committee (JAC). On July 26, the border dispute between the two states peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five Assam Police personnel and one civilian.

Six policemen were killed and 50 people injured in the incident. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

