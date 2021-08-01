Olympics-Gymnastics - Belgium's Derwael takes gold in uneven bars
Nina Derwael of Belgium won the uneven bars final at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Anastasiia Iliankova of the Russian Olympic Committee took silver, and Sunisa Lee of the United States took bronze.
