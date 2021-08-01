Left Menu

Bonalu traditional festival begins in Hyderabad

Bonalu, a Telangana traditional festival begins in Hyderabad on Sunday. A Large number of people took part in the celebrations and offered Bonam to the Goddess Mahakali, said BJP National Vice President DK Aruna.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-08-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 17:10 IST
Bonalu, a Telangana traditional festival begins in Hyderabad on Sunday. A Large number of people took part in the celebrations and offered Bonam to the Goddess Mahakali, said BJP National Vice President DK Aruna. Prayers, ' Potharaju Processions', Bonam, and animal sacrifices to the deity and drum beats are done during the celebrations, said DK Aruna.

While speaking to ANI, DK Aruna, said " Many people in Hyderabad today offer Bonam to get the blessings of the Mahankali Goddess and hope for good times. I wish them all a happy Bonalu." Bonalu is a Telangana traditional Hindu festival centered on the Goddess Mahakali. This festival is celebrated annually in Hyderabad. It is celebrated in the month of Ashada Masam, which is around July or August, added Aruna.

