Heavy rains cause waterlogging in streets of Ajmer

Incessant rains in Ajmer on Sunday have created panic among people after streets went flooded and water entered the houses of the residents in Sunehri colony here.

ANI | Ajmer | Updated: 01-08-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 17:34 IST
Heavy rains cause waterlogging in streets of Ajmer
Incessant rains in Ajmer on Sunday have caused waterlogging. Image Credit: ANI
Incessant rains in Ajmer on Sunday have created panic among people after streets went flooded and water entered the houses of the residents in Sunehri colony here. After heavy rains left the streets flooded and many houses in the colony got submerged, people in the colony expressed their grief and requested to the administration for relief at the earliest.

A resident of the Sunehri colony said, "Our houses are flooded with rainwater. Even a little amount of rain causes waterlogging on the streets. All our works have been halted due to this. We have done our bit to combat the situation, but we are helpless now." "Every time there is rainfall, there is waterlogging in the area and we get stuck inside our homes", added the other resident.

Earlier IMD has predicted the thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Kotputly, Loharu, Sadulpur, Pilani, Jhunjunu, Viratnagar Rajgarh, Ajmer in Rajasthan for the next few days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

