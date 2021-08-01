Olympics-Weightlifting-Ecuador's Barrera wins gold in women's 76 kg event
Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 18:41 IST
Ecuador's Neisi Patricia Dajomes Barrera won gold medal in the women's 76 kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, while United States' Katherine Nye won silver.
Dajomes Barrera lifted a total weight of 263 kg, considerably more than Nye's total of 249 kg. Mexico's Aremi Fuentes Zavala took bronze.
