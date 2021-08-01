Left Menu

Olympics-Weightlifting-Ecuador's Barrera wins gold in women's 76 kg event

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 18:41 IST
Ecuador's Neisi Patricia Dajomes Barrera won gold medal in the women's 76 kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, while United States' Katherine Nye won silver.

Dajomes Barrera lifted a total weight of 263 kg, considerably more than Nye's total of 249 kg. Mexico's Aremi Fuentes Zavala took bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

