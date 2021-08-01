Left Menu

FACTBOX-Olympics-Athletics-Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins men's 100m gold

American Fred Kerley won silver while Canada's Andre de Grasse took bronze. WHAT THEY SAID Lamont Marcell Jacobs: ON WINNING GOLD "I don't know, it's a dream, a dream, it is fantastic. Maybe tomorrow I can imagine what they are saying, but today it is incredible." ON ITALIAN HIGH JUMPER GIANMARCO TAMBERI, WHO ALSO WON GOLD SUNDAY "When I got to Gianmarco we support each other.

Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs won a stunning upset victory in the Olympic men's 100 metres on Sunday in a European record of 9.80 seconds. American Fred Kerley won silver while Canada's Andre de Grasse took bronze.

WHAT THEY SAID Lamont Marcell Jacobs:

ON WINNING GOLD "I don’t know, it’s a dream, a dream, it is fantastic. Maybe tomorrow I can imagine what they are saying, but today it is incredible."

ON ITALIAN HIGH JUMPER GIANMARCO TAMBERI, WHO ALSO WON GOLD SUNDAY "When I got to Gianmarco we support each other. We all know his story -- he could have won in Rio (2016) but he had an injury, but being here together is something spectacular. I believe in him and believed in myself."

"It's been my dream since I was a child. I need a week or so to understand what has happened. Seeing Gimbo (Tamberi) win the high jump gold fired me up a lot." ON PREPARING FOR THE OLYMPICS

"I've assembled a good staff around me in this last year; I've done a lot of work with my mental coach." ON USAIN BOLT

"I've won an Olympic gold after Bolt, it's unbelievable. Tonight, staring at the ceiling, perhaps I will realize."

