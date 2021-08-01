Punjab: Schools to re-open from tomorrow, parents' written consent mandatory for students to attend classes

As schools are set to re-open in Punjab from August 2, a written consent form signed by parents is mandatory for students to attend classes, said state Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Sunday. "Schools are reopening from August 2, the written consent form by parents is mandatory to attend classes," Singla told ANI.

The minister emphasised that strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and COVID appropriate behaviour inside the school premises is mandatory. "The timing of school will be from 8 am to 2 pm. I request all the parents to make their children aware of COVID-19 protocols," he further added.

Earlier on July 31, an order issued by the state government stated the reopening of the government and non-government schools by August 1. Earlier on March 12 this year, the Punjab government had declared preparatory leave in schools for all the classes due to a surge in Covid cases in the state.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 534 active Covid cases in the state while 5,82,277 patients have recovered and 16,293 patients have died due to the disease. (ANI)

