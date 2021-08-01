Left Menu

Nehru's western influenced policies reason for current inflation, claims Madhya Pradesh minister

Madhya Pradesh BJP minister Vishvas Sarang accused "foreign-educated" Jawaharlal Nehru for sacrificing Mahatma Gandhi's agriculture-based economy and said the late former Prime Minister and his policies were the cause of inflation in the country.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-08-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 19:36 IST
Vishwas Sarang, BJP minister in Madhya Pradesh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh BJP minister Vishvas Sarang accused "foreign-educated" Jawaharlal Nehru for sacrificing Mahatma Gandhi's agriculture-based economy and said the late former Prime Minister and his policies were the cause of inflation in the country. Addressing reporters here on Sunday, the minister claimed that a Bill on 'River Inter-linking' was proposed in Nehru's cabinet, and "if that bill was passed then water would have reached every piece of agricultural land leading to a better economy."

"Congress credits Nehru for the country's development. They must also answer why Gandhi's economic model that focussed on farms and villages was sacrificed. Nehru was foreign-educated and was so influenced by their culture that he dismissed our own," said Sarang when asked about the reason for rising inflation in the country. When asked about inflated fuel prices, the Minister said the issue of inflation had been an issue under Congress's rule and the BJP government had constantly tried to reduce the prices.

"Prices of petrol and diesel are based on international crude oil prices and many times under our government it has often been less," he stated. The BJP leader added that the Narendra Modi government has tried to strengthen the economy in the past seven years by making the poor a "part of economic growth, unlike the Congress government where the economic growth was limited to a few industrialists". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

