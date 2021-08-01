Left Menu

Andhra reports 2,287 new Covid cases, 18 deaths in past 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh recorded 2,287 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours and a total of 18 people from the state succumbed to the virus in the said period, according to a state health bulletin.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-08-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 20:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Out of those who died in the last 24 hours, four were from Chittoor district, three each in Krishna and Nellore districts, and two each in East Godavari and Prakasam districts. Guntur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari districts reported one death.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 19,68,462 with 21,019 active cases and 13,395 deaths. The total number of people who have recovered from the debilitating virus have been recorded at 19,34,048.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

