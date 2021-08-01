Kerala student who was shot dead by stalker who killed self too, cremated

The body of a 24-year-old dental student woman hailing from Kannur, who was shot dead at Nellikuzhy in Ernakulam district, by a 32-year-old-man, who allegedly stalked her was cremated on Sunday with friends and relatives paying their last respects. The accused Rahil, 32, also from Kannur had shot himself to death after killing the woman, Mansa. The incident took place in Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district on Friday.

Speaking to media persons after visiting her house Minister MV Govindan said the gun used by Rahil to kill Manasa was brought from Bihar. "Police have received evidence that he went to Bihar to buy the gun along with a friend. A police team from here will leave for Bihar today," he said.

The deceased woman Manasa was a fourth-year student of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) at the Indira Gandhi College in Kothamangalam and the accused Rahil were known to each other. According to police after breaking his relationship with Manasa, Rahil used to stalk her and had even taken a lodge opposite her house. According to K Karthick, Ernakulam Rural SP, "Manasa PV, a native of Kannur, was shot dead by a man named Rahil who is also a Kannur native. It happened at a house where she lives near the Indira Gandhi College at Nellikuzhi in Kothamangalam. After killing her, he shot himself. Rahil is believed to have known the woman for some time. Details about the gun used for murder and suicide can only be confirmed by ballistic experts. We found the gun from the spot." (ANI)

