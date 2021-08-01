Left Menu

Odisha CM congratulates Indian men's hockey team for reaching Olympic semis after 41 years

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for storming into the Olympic semi-final after 41 years.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 01-08-2021 22:20 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik watching Indian men's hockey match . Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for storming into the Olympic semi-final after 41 years. Expressing joy over the Indian team's victory over Great Britain, Patnaik said that the national team has come out with flying colours in the quarter-final. He expressed hope that the team will keep up the momentum to win both the semis and the Olympic final.

Both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams have entered the Olympic semis and quarters after 41 years respectively. Odisha government has been the sponsor of the Indian Hockey team, both men and women for five years, since 2018.

The present Vice-Captain in the Indian men's hockey team, Birendra Lakra, and women's team, Deep Grace Ekka are from Odisha. Odisha, in partnership with Hockey India, has conducted major hockey tournaments in Bhubaneswar including the Men's World Cup, World League, Pro-League, Olympic qualifiers etc. (ANI)

