Left Menu

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of ration scheme in Gujarat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 23:10 IST
PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of ration scheme in Gujarat
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' (PMGKAY) in Gujarat on August 3 via video conferencing.

His office said in a statement that a public participation programme is being launched in the state to create further awareness about the scheme.

PMGKAY is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the prime minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, the Prime Minister's Office said Under the scheme, five kilograms per person additional food grain is given to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern region as COVID cases soar; China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern regi...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021