Andhra CM congratulates PV Sindhu for winning bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated PV Sindhu for winning a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-08-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 23:12 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated PV Sindhu for winning a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics. Reddy wished her success in future events and hoped that she bring laurels to the country and state.

"All good wishes and much Congratulations to our Telugu girl @Pvsindhu1 for winning Bronze for India at #TokyoOlympics2020. She is the 1st Indian woman to have won two individual medals at #Olympics," he tweeted. PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals as she defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted for 52 minutes. Sindhu had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. The 26-year-old Sindhu is now just the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. Wrestler Sushil Kumar also has two medals as he returned with a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and a silver at the London Olympics 2012. (ANI)

