Olympics-Athletics-Greek Tentoglou wins men's long jump gold at Tokyo Games
Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece won the men's long jump gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba took the silver while his compatriot Maykel Masso picked up the bronze medal.
