Priests perform 'Bhasma Aarti' at MahakaleshwarTemple on second Monday of Sawan month

On the occasion of the second Monday of the Sawan month, priests performed Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in the morning.

ANI | Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 08:18 IST
Visuals from Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of the second Monday of the Sawan month, priests performed Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in the morning. On the second day of the month of Sawan, special Aarti was done here without devotees.

Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe. While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is celebrated predominantly in the North Indian states.

It is believed that on 'sawan ke somwar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples. This year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic the annual Kanwar Yatra, which is usually undertaken in the month of Sawan, has also been cancelled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

