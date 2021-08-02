Olympics-Athletics-Puerto Rico's Camacho-Quinn wins gold in women's 100m hurdles
Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won Olympic gold in the women's 100 metre hurdles on Monday at the Tokyo Games.
The United States' Kendra Harrison took silver and Jamaican Megan Tapper claimed bronze.
