Olympics-Athletics-Puerto Rico's Camacho-Quinn wins gold in women's 100m hurdles

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the women's 100 metres hurdles gold on Monday in 12.37 seconds inside the spectator-free Olympic Stadium. American world record holder Kendra Harrison won silver in 12.52 and Jamaican Megan Tapper took bronze in 12.55.

Camacho-Quinn exploded off the blocks and strode shoulder-to-shoulder with Harrison, accelerating through the finish to win her first-ever Olympic medal. The victory capped a dazzling performance in Tokyo for Camacho-Quinn, who broke the Olympic record in her semi-final a day earlier.

