IMD predicts light intensity rain in Delhi, nearby areas today

Light Intensity rain is likely to occur in Delhi and its adjoining areas in the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Monday morning. According to IMD, On August 2, Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur "over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, Kharkhoda, Bagpat, Barut, Khatoli, Bijnor, Agra, Mathura, Raya, Nandgaon, Barsana, Deeg (U.P) Bharatpur, Nadbai, Nagar, Laxmangarh, Kotputly, (Raj.) Gohana, Gannaur,....."

"Sonipat, Jind, Rohtak, Tosham, Meham, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Tizara, Loharu, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali(Haryana) during next 2 hours," the IMD added in the tweet. Earlier today, India Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, among other places, and their adjoining areas within the next two hours.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city is overall at 74 thereby standing in the satisfactory category. As per the government agencies, an AQI with the range of 0-50 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is deemed as 'severe'. Yesterday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) forecasted that the overall air quality is in the Satisfactory category. Scattered rainfall activity in Delhi is likely in the next two days and likely to intensify thereafter. Satisfactory to Good AQI is forecasted for the next three days. (ANI)

