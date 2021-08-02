Left Menu

IMD predicts light intensity rain in Delhi, nearby areas today

Light Intensity rain is likely to occur in Delhi and its adjoining areas in the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Monday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 10:14 IST
IMD predicts light intensity rain in Delhi, nearby areas today
Visual representation of rains in North India (Photo/Twitter/IMD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Light Intensity rain is likely to occur in Delhi and its adjoining areas in the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Monday morning. According to IMD, On August 2, Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur "over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, Kharkhoda, Bagpat, Barut, Khatoli, Bijnor, Agra, Mathura, Raya, Nandgaon, Barsana, Deeg (U.P) Bharatpur, Nadbai, Nagar, Laxmangarh, Kotputly, (Raj.) Gohana, Gannaur,....."

"Sonipat, Jind, Rohtak, Tosham, Meham, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Tizara, Loharu, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali(Haryana) during next 2 hours," the IMD added in the tweet. Earlier today, India Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, among other places, and their adjoining areas within the next two hours.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city is overall at 74 thereby standing in the satisfactory category. As per the government agencies, an AQI with the range of 0-50 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is deemed as 'severe'. Yesterday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) forecasted that the overall air quality is in the Satisfactory category. Scattered rainfall activity in Delhi is likely in the next two days and likely to intensify thereafter. Satisfactory to Good AQI is forecasted for the next three days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021