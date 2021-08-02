Rajasthan: BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena booked after hoisting flag of Meena community at Amagarh Fort
Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena was briefly detained after he hoisted a flag of the Meena community on the ramparts of Amagarh fort in Jaipur amid prohibitory orders on Sunday.
He was later booked by the police under Section 332 and Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police added.
He was later booked by the police under Section 332 and Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police added.
Meena had recently proposed a bill on Uniform Civil Code in the Rajya Sabha against which three left party MP's has moved a motion. (ANI)
