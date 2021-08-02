Left Menu

Schools re-open in C'garh amid relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions

Amid relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions, some schools in Raipur re-opened on Monday for classes 10th and 12th.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 02-08-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 10:45 IST
Students of Holy Cross School after their school re-opened in Raipur on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Amid relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions, some schools in Raipur re-opened on Monday for classes 10th and 12th. A class 12th student of Holy Cross School while speaking to ANI said, "We are excited to meet our friends and teachers. We are going to the school after such a long time, it feels so good."

"We are coming to the school after a long time. I am happy to see my friends after so long. I was bored attending online classes all this while," said another student of the same school. The decision to re-open government and private schools with 50 per cent attendance across the state for classes 10th and 12th came at a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The state government had in an official order said schools will be reopened in districts with a positivity rate of 1 per cent. Educational institutions in the state were shut due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has so far reported 1,002,222 COVID-19 cases, 13,525 deaths and 986,778 recoveries. Active cases in the state stand at 1,919. (ANI)

