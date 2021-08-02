J-K: Suspicious tiffin box found in Magam area of Budgam district

Left Menu

A suspicious tiffin box was found in the Magam area of Budgam district on Monday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-08-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 11:05 IST
A suspicious tiffin box was found in the Magam area of Budgam district on Monday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police. The bomb disposal squad has been called to check the box.

Further details are awaited. Last month on July 16, a suspicious bag was found in the Bhimber Gali area of Poonch on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway.

Earlier today, suspected drone activity was reported from four places in the Bari Brahmana area of the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night. "Two drones were spotted by locals in Samba's Ghagwal and Chachwal areas on July 31 evening. Police were informed about it. The drones later flew back towards Pakistan," said SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

