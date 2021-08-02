Left Menu

Electricity Amendment Bill: Power sector employees, engineers to hold 4-day 'Satyagrah' from Aug 3

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-08-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 11:47 IST
Electricity Amendment Bill: Power sector employees, engineers to hold 4-day 'Satyagrah' from Aug 3
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Power sector employees and engineers will be holding a four-day 'Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi from Tuesday against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021.

On the call of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE), power employees will hold the 'Satyagraha against the unilateral announcement of the central government to pass the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, in the current monsoon session of Parliament, All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) Chairman Shailendra Dubey said here.

He said power sector employees of the Northern region will participate on August 3, the Eastern and the North Eastern on August 4, the Western Region on August 5, and the Southern Region on August 6.

He said that they are agitating against the unilateral approach of the central government to rush through the Bill in Parliament.

Many provisions of Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021, are anti-people and anti-employee and if enacted it will have far-reaching adverse consequences, he said.

The Bill should not be passed in Parliament in haste and it should be referred to the standing committee on the energy of Parliament, he said, adding that main stakeholders of the power sector including consumers and electricity employees should be given proper opportunity to express their viewpoint on the Bill before placing it in Parliament.

He said that after four days of Satyagrah at Delhi about 1.5 million power employees and engineers will resort to a one-day strike/work boycott on August 10, across the country.

He added that, if the government places the Bill before August 10, then strike will be preponed and all power employees and engineers shall be forced to proceed on strike the same day when Bill is tabled in Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021