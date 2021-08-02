Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team created history, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team as they made it to the semi-finals for the first time in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 11:58 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team as they made it to the semi-finals for the first time in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, "Girls scripted history. Hurray."

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team for making history and reaching the semi-finals of the Olympics for the first time. India beat Australia 1-0 as they moved into the semis at the Tokyo Olympics. "Splendid performance. Women's hockey team is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020. We are into the semifinals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia. 130 crore Indians to the women's hockey team -- we're right behind you," tweeted Thakur.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated the team for reaching the semi-finals in what was a splendid display from the Women in Blue. The Indian women's hockey team created history on Monday here at Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch -- as they qualified for the semi-finals of the Olympics for the very first time after defeating Australia 1-0.

In what comes as a historic day and possibly the greatest moment for women's hockey in India, Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal in the match during the first half through a penalty corner in a very tightly contested match. The Indian players looked to give it their all as they ensured Gurjit's effort didn't go in vain. The Australians threw it their all, but the Indian women refused to buckle even though the Aussies kept piling the pressure with each passing minute. (ANI)

