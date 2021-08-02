Left Menu

Yamuna water level crosses the danger mark

The Delhi administration has expedited efforts to evacuate people living along the Yamuna bank as the water level of the Yamuna river crossed the danger mark due to heavy rains.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 12:00 IST
Yamuna water level crosses the danger mark
visual from the Yamuna river (File pic/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi administration has expedited efforts to evacuate people living along the Yamuna bank as the water level of the Yamuna river crossed the danger mark due to heavy rains. In the midst of the monsoon season, the national capital has been receiving spells of rain for the last few days which led to waterlogging in many areas of Delhi.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday has predicted that the thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would take place over & adjoining areas of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Greater Noida, Noida, Dadri, Meerut, and Ghaziabad. While speaking to ANI, Ashu, one of the residents of the Yamuna bank area said, " The water level in the Yamuna is above the dangerous level which has caused waterlogging in their houses and fields. As a precautionary measure, the govt has shifted them to the upper side".

Earlier the Old Yamuna Bridge - 'Loha Pul' was also closed for public use due to the increasing water level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021