Yamuna water level crosses the danger mark

The Delhi administration has expedited efforts to evacuate people living along the Yamuna bank as the water level of the Yamuna river crossed the danger mark due to heavy rains. In the midst of the monsoon season, the national capital has been receiving spells of rain for the last few days which led to waterlogging in many areas of Delhi.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday has predicted that the thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would take place over & adjoining areas of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Greater Noida, Noida, Dadri, Meerut, and Ghaziabad. While speaking to ANI, Ashu, one of the residents of the Yamuna bank area said, " The water level in the Yamuna is above the dangerous level which has caused waterlogging in their houses and fields. As a precautionary measure, the govt has shifted them to the upper side".

Advertisement

Earlier the Old Yamuna Bridge - 'Loha Pul' was also closed for public use due to the increasing water level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)